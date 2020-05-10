Weather Whys: Frost & Freeze Advisories & Warnings

Alex asks, “Why are frost advisories and freeze warnings issued so sparingly when we stay below freezing quite a bit over the course of a full year?”

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are primarily issued only during the growing season. Weather set ups allowing for temperatures to drop below freezing are most likely to begin near the beginning and end of the growing season. Megan explains the criteria for these advisories and warnings and when they are most likely to need to be issued in today’s Weather Why.