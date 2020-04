Winter Weather Headlines:A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 am Friday for Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska county This area is expecting 1-4″ of snowfall.**Note: A tight snow gradient will occur somewhere across Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska counties (Hwy 92-Hwy 34), but exact placement is tough to forecast. Areas south will likely experience the highest amounts (up to 4″). Those along I-80 will see the lowest (under 3″).

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect further south until 7 am Friday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, Davis county. This area is expecting 4-7″ of snowfall with pockets of higher amounts possible due to thundersnow.